Hannah Kuebli, age 9, daughter of Barron Public Library’s Director, Lisa Kuebli, decided she wanted to help people who are in need, after finding out some people don’t have homes to live in. The Barron Public Library partnered with Mr. Stoykovich’s 4th grade class at Hilltop Elementary in Rice Lake to collect overnight bags for Benjamin’s house in Rice Lake.
Here is an excerpt from Hannah’s presentation:
“I was going to get a Covid-19 test with my sister, Mom and brother. My sister told my Mom that if she ever got rich, she would buy her a Ferrari. We all laughed, but then my Mom said that she would rather have a nice, sturdy van like she has now.
“She named her gold van C3PO, so she must really like it a lot. Then she said she wouldn’t feel right driving a Ferrari when some people don’t even have homes. She told Stella that she would rather take the extra money and help people who are in need. That made me sad, and want to help people who are homeless and in need.
“Later, I felt like I was going to flood the house with tears when I told my mom how I felt at bedtime, so my mom and I made a plan to help the homeless and people in need. We also decided help the homeless animals next.”
With the help of the community, Hannah’s 4th grade class, and the Barron Public Library, nearly 50 overnight bags were collected for Benjamin’s House in Rice Lake. The library added personal care items such as deodorant, stress balls, Band-Aids and snacks to each bag.
Other library news
We have extended our browsing times to 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Come on in and visit us!
We currently have youth DIY kits available for checkout. We also have book bundles at the library. Check out a bag and inside you’ll find something brand new to read. Maybe you’ll find a new favorite! Youth and adult take and make bags are still available through curbside and indoor checkout.
We are gearing up for our Summer Reading Program! Stay tuned for our upcoming events.
We will be having a Reading Raffle in May. You can read for chances to win awesome prizes.
The Library will be a host venue for Make Music Day 2021. It will be held on Monday, June 21. There will be music and crafts all day at the library. Come check it out.
Barronpl.org has a lot of new information. Take a look at our S.T.R.E.A.M. calendar for fun and educational activities. Stay tuned for our next online beanstack challenge.
Our virtual Picture Book Fridays have had over 6,000 views!
