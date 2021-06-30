Dressed in traditional coveralls and cap, Ridgeland’s Gary Hennig stands in the cab of his 1924-vintage Minneapolis Threshing Machine Co. steam tractor. According to Hennig’s helper, Jim Clauer, of Dubuque, Iowa, 1924 was the last year that the Minneapolis Threshing Machine Company manufactured this type of tractor. Because of World War II, tractors like this one are extremely rare, Clauer added. He said the reason is that patriotic farmers donated many of their steam tractors to the war effort. They were scrapped in order to boost war production.

Photo by Bob Zientara