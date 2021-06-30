After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hungry Hollow Steam and Gas Engine Club reopened its annual show on Saturday and Sunday, June 26-27, 2021, at the club-owned farm property five miles north of Barron.
The pent-up demand for outdoor summer fun was in evidence throughout the weekend, when, according to gate receipts and other statistics, well over 2,000 adults and children spent part or all of the weekend at the event.
They watched ancient tractors and machinery in operation, lined up for concessions, patronized vendors and food booths scattered around the fields and wooded areas, competed in garden tractor pulling events, and, generally, enjoyed one of the first big public events to take place in Barron County in the last 15 months.
Hungry Hollow club member Nancy Belanger said Tuesday, June 29, that the ticket takers reported 1,785 paid adult admissions.
“Children 12-under were admitted free,” she said. “All exhibitors and vendors don’t have to pay admission, although vendors pay a rent charge.
“We had a record number of small gas engines on display, the most in any year,” she added. “A lot of folks told us they had never been here before.”
The 2021 event marked the official opening of the Wiesner Church, which was moved to the Hungry Hollow site in 2020 from its former location at 2351 County Hwy. V, about 10 miles north of Hungry Hollow.
“We had an initial church service there Sunday morning (June 27),” Belanger said.
Cameron resident Loren Wiesner, a member of the family that donated the church, was at the event Saturday with Ridgeland resident Gary Hennig, owner of a 1924 20-horsepower Minneapolis Threshing Machine tractor. They used smart phones to trade information about the machinery on the grounds.
Nearby, Jim Clauer, of Dubuque, Iowa, was oiling some of the machinery on Hennig’s tractor. Clauer said he owns a Minneapolis tractor that’s older than Hennig’s, although he didn’t bring it to Hungry Hollow.
According to Clauer, 1924 was the last year that the Minneapolis Threshing Machine Company manufactured this type of tractor. Because of World War II, tractors like this one are extremely rare, he added. He said the reason is that patriotic farmers donated many of their steam tractors to the war effort. They were scrapped in order to boost war production.
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.