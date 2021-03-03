The Almena Community Club is moving forward with plans for the 2021 edition of Almena Fun Days, club member Mary Vinopal said last week.
Last year’s event was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“There are very initial plans, to date,” Vinopal said Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. “This year’s event is to be held on Aug. 6 and 7 (2021).”
A major fundraiser for the Almena community as a whole, and the Community Club, in particular, Fun Days includes truck- and tractor-pulling events on Friday and Saturday evenings, bringing together hundreds of competitors from Wisconsin and Minnesota, as well as a state-sanctioned children’s pedal tractor pull on the Saturday afternoon preceding the final pulling event.
