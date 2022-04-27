Students from the Prairie Farm and Colfax area prepared a meal served Friday, April 15, 2022, at Synergy Co-op, New Richmond, as part of the “chick day” at the co-op store. Customers were asked to make a free-will offering for the food. Proceeds were donated to help finance improvements at the Ridgeland Veterans Memorial. Above, area resident Mark Coudron, right, orders up a meal from Prairie Farm students Camryn Comstock, far left, and Sophie Bergman. Photo by Bob Zientara