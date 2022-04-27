Visitors came to the Ridgeland office of Synergy Co-op Friday, April 15, for the co-op’s annual “Chick Day.”
Hundreds of chicks and ducklings were shipped to the co-op earlier that week. Many were picked up by customers who had placed orders in advance. Others were offered for sale that day.
Area merchants and individuals donated food for a hot meal served during Chick Day, including hot dogs, brats, beans, bars, water and milk. Guests were invited to make a free-will donation in exchange for the meal.
Organizers Pam Knutson and Mary Wachsmuth said that proceeds would be donated to the Veterans Memorial in Ridgeland.
“Chick Day is something the co-op does each year,” Knutson said. “We serve the food for a free-will offering, and we pass out balloons and gift bags for the kids.”
In the serving line were Camryn Comstock, daughter of Todd and Beth, and Sophie Bergman, daughter of Katie Cadman and Josh Bergman. Both are from Prairie Farm.
Two Colfax students cooked the meal, including Adam Berg, son of Brady and Melissa, and Jayden Behling, son of Cory and Valerie.
