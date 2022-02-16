The Barron Community Fund’s Board of Directors met recently to allocate and disburse $25,000 raised during the BCF’s 2021 Fall Fund Drive. The generosity of Barron businesses and individuals is very much appreciated. The following local nonprofit organizations received community fund monies this year:
City of Barron: Public Library; Youth Sports; Youth Hockey; Community Garden; Backpack Food 4 Kids Program; Food Pantry; Spotlighters; BACC; BHS Post Prom; Nordic Trail Association, Senior Center, Federated Music Club; Outdoor Pool, Gift From the Heart, and Salem Lutheran Childcare and Preschool.
Barron County: Aging/Disabilities Resource Center; Developmental Services, Inc.; Boys and Girls Clubs of Barron County; Benjamin’s House Emergency Shelter; Court Appointed Special Advocate Program (CASA) of Western Wisconsin; and Barron County Historical Society (Pioneer Village Museum).
Each organization receiving Barron Community Fund monies completed and returned an application explaining how their members would make use of this year’s funds, which will be used for projects, activities, or services for people in our local community during 2022.
This year’s BCF’s disbursements include support for: activities for the Barron community’s free and fun summer reading program finale; promoting access and opportunities for participation in youth sports in the Barron area community; offsetting the $9,000 cost of refrigerant loss due to mechanical failure while preparing the rink for the 2021-2022 hockey season; an on-site bathroom at the community garden during the 2022 growing season; food for youth food bags and the Barron Food Pantry; drama production and BACC rental expenses; new programs and events that enhance the physical, social, and mental well-being for people of all ages in the Barron area; food and prize expenses involved in providing a safe and alcohol-free post-prom environment for high school youth; scholarships and application fees for students wishing to enhance their educational dreams; loan payment for the cross-country grooming snowmobile and maintenance of the ski trail lighting system; more activities and entertainment in the senior center dining room; musical needs of young and old in our community by providing guest artists, instruments, and materials to our schools, nursing homes, and retirement homes; additional poolside shade structures, seating, and pool toys; winter clothing and grocery items for Christmas dinner food boxes for families requesting help during the holiday season; healthy snacks and meals for children enrolled in childcare or preschool; Meals-on-Wheels and DAYBREAK programming for Barron County’s aging population; supplies for sensory, art, science, exercise, and summer programming activities within the BCDS, Inc. facility; after-school meals and snacks for BASD students as they work on their academic improvement and the development of social, emotional, and character skills; case management support and shelter services for those in need; training CASA volunteers who will advocate for the needs of abused and neglected children in the Barron area; programming at Pioneer Village during the 2022 season.
Once again, donations to the Barron Community Fund by businesses, organizations, and individuals made this year’s allocations possible. Thanks for supporting our local nonprofit organizations! Celebrate and enjoy these community endeavors!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.