The Ridgeland Park & Rec Committee has announced it has ordered a new piece of playground equipment for the Ridgeland Village Park.
Donations to pay for the merry-go-round were raised earlier in the summer as the committee members served food at the Farmers Market.
The committee also received donations from Dunn Energy, the Ridgeland Civic Club, Pioneer Day, Ridgeland Fair and Wirth Excavating. The equipment will be installed before the snow flies, the committee was told.
“We would like to thank the community for the fabulous turnout at the Farmers Market this year,” said committee member Kristin Huset.
“We are fortunate for the support everyone has shown, and we appreciate all of the groups who serve food and the vendors who participate each week.”
There is no charge to anyone to set up a booth or serve concessions at the Farmers Market.
“But if you make money and would like to make a donation to the Park & Rec Committee, we would certainly appreciate it,” Huset said. “The costs add up for the advertisements in the paper, and the live music.”
If anyone has suggestions about something they’d like the committee to do or look into buying, please let committee members know.
A youth meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday July 28, 2021, at the Ridgeland Community Center.
“So, come with your thinking caps on, and be ready to get involved to continue making Ridgeland a great place to live and visit,” Huset said.
Committee members include Kristin Huset, Donnette Mickelson, Betty Glaser & their husbands, Ray Glaser, Blaine Huset and Corey Mickelson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.