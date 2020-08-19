Born in 1920, during the first pandemic, Spanish flu, Esther Fredrickson will celebrate her 100th birthday Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“From the Great Depression and World War II through space exploration and the advent of digital computers and social media, she’s lived through it all,” said her daughter, Janice “Cookie” Fredrickson, of Rice Lake.
Born in Barron County, Esther married Eskel Fredrickson in Rice Lake, in 1940.
During her adult life, she lived in Indiana, Oregon, Colorado and California before moving back to Rice Lake.
For more than 70 years, Esther has enjoyed being involved in community activities, church, Scandinavian cooking and baking, travel, 4-H and music.
Before her retirement, Esther worked 20 plus years as a proofreader for the Rice Lake Chronotype.
She still enjoys having coffee with family and friends, including her children Stanley, Janice and Lorie, and her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, celebrating Esther’s special day is limited to family. Send greetings to Esther at Care and Rehab/Barron, 660 E. Birch Ave., Barron, Wis., 54812-9130.
