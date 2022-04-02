On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, the Barron County Drug Unit arrested Golia Xiong, 39 of Eau Claire, as part of an undercover drug investigation. Xiong was in possession of over quarter pound (138 grams) of methamphetamine. The street value of this meth when broken down is over $13,000.
Currently Xiong is being held in the Barron County Jail on charges of Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver with a repeater enhancer and a probation hold. Charges are expected later this week from the Barron County District Attorney’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.