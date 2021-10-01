This week's headlines:
—Dallas’ Oktoberfest is this Saturday with beer, brats, weiner dog races and more.
—Barron County will be offering free groundwater well testing as part of a county-wide study.
—And The Fox 99’s Arnie Wheeler signs off for the final time this week.
If you like the show, please help us spread the word. Tell your friends, your family, your co-workers. And if you have any suggestions for topics, send us an email, at editor.barron@chibardun.net.
Thanks for listening to the News Bell, presented by Charter Bank.
The News Bell is a production of Bell Press, Inc. Hosted by Carl Cooley and Ryan Urban.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.