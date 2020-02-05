Community leaders throughout the Barron area paid tribute to the late Nyles Ellefson in days following his death Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
Statements include:
Don Peterson, Barron Veterinary Clinic & Kiwanis Club -- I was honored to submit Nyles’ name for selection to the Barron High School Wall of Fame.
When I talked with him about the information needed for the Wall, he was somewhat reluctant due to his modesty.
He said: “I was only involved in these projects for the betterment of the Barron area.” It summarizes his attitude for community. He lived by that attitude in the banking business and in his volunteer community projects. I was fortunate to work with him in planning for the first Barron Farm and Feather Fest celebrations, building the Rolling Oaks Golf course and culminating in building the Barron Area Community Center, thanks to the matching funds of the Wallace Jerome Foundation.
He also became a good friend and we went on several Canadian fishing trips together. He will sorely be missed and I feel very honored to have been able to work with him on many other community projects and call him “my friend”.
Roberta Mosentine, Barron County Board of Supervisors -- “Nyles was well known, respected and a good listener. He was a go-getter for the city, and a man with a vision who had the ability to make those visions a reality. He stayed with a project and got the community involved and excited while committing their resources to see a project completed.”
Dave Vruwink, former mayor -- I remember how proud Nyles was to be a Barron alum. He devoted much of his time promoting the city and supporting the community, school, and his church.
He was instrumental in bringing the outdoor swimming pool to Barron, the only one in the county, and it is still an asset, bringing in many visitors and giving community families a safe recreational place to go.
I have fond memories of canoeing the Namekagon River with him while chaperoning the church youth groups - ending up at his family’s rustic cabin for a night of camping. Not only was he a successful and respected businessman, but a great humanitarian who lived his life to the fullest. I feel blessed to have known him.
Jim Bell, Bell Press, Inc. -- I first came to Barron in 1979 when Nyles was president of (what was then known as) the Bank of Barron. It didn’t take me long to realize he had wide influence in the community when it came to getting things done.
It was with this in mind, in the early 1980s, I made an appointment with him at the bank to get his opinion on a new, free newspaper I wanted to start aimed at the farming community. It was to be called “Countryside.” I had a folder full of supporting documentation for the proposed publication, which he never looked at. He just listened to what I had to say, his friendly, avuncular demeanor belying a critical assessment of what really mattered—the person sitting in front of him.
With each blink of his eyes, click, click, click, a frame-by-frame photographic recording and study of the presenter, who was getting increasingly nervous about passing the armchair appraisal.
After a pause, and with a sigh of relief from me, he said he thought the idea had merit and would support it, which he did. Out of that conversation, a new every-other-week newspaper was born, which had its own editorial staff and a lot of advertising support. Its circulation grew to 5,000 over three years before the retreat of the family farm and farm advertising no longer made the publication feasible.
Bard Kittleson, former mayor –Nyles leaves a legacy of accomplishments promoting the betterment of Barron unmatched in Barron’s history.
I was blessed with the opportunity to work with him on many projects including several he proposed over a period of 34 years that I was on the council or was mayor.
He always said if Barron was going to grow, we have to get a commitment from landowners adjacent to the city limits, so we talked to Sherm Dorgan about the “Industrial Park” and Gay Frisinger, where Bell Pole is located.
Nyles headed up many projects and fundraisers including for the swimming pool and community center to name just a few.
Rolling Oaks Golf Course exists today because of two men, Nyles Ellefson and Henry Olson.
Nyles came to me as mayor and said, “Don’t you think the Olson property would make a good golf course? He said “You know the Olson family well, how about we go to see Henry and see if he will give the city first chance to purchase his land?” We did. Henry said he would think about it, but was not ready to sell at that time. He said he liked the idea of recreation, as many Barron people learned to skate on the little lake and fished bullheads there in the summer.
Later, the family called and said they would like to meet, as Henry’s health was failing. They set a price and some stipulations.
I agreed I would recommend the council purchase the land. Before I could get put on the council agenda, a couple of aggressive realtors got word of it and offered Henry considerably more money for a housing development they wanted and were pursuing support for around town. Henry told them “no.”
It became quite controversial at the time, but Nyles was unwavering. The council purchased the property, closed the landfill, built a second nine holes, and the rest is history, all because of Nyles’ idea/proposal, and Henry Olson being a honest man of his word.
A permanent plaque carrying Henry Olson’s name was made. Nyles name should be honored in some manner at the golf course.
