The Wisconsin Lottery is encouraging responsible gifting this holiday season and reminding players that lottery tickets should not be purchased as gifts for children and adolescents. Every year, the Wisconsin Lottery partners with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) and McGill University's International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors in a national Responsible Gambling Holiday Lottery Campaign to increase public awareness about the serious issue of youth gambling.
"It is important always, but especially around the holidays, to recognize early gambling experiences, including Lottery products, are a risk factor for later problem gambling," said Cindy Polzin, Wisconsin Lottery Director. "We ask our players to please enjoy our games responsibly and remember that lottery games are not for anyone under age 18."
The Responsible Gambling Holiday Lottery campaign began in 2007 and raises awareness about the risks and dangers of buying lottery tickets for those under the legal age. Two to four percent of adolescents presently have a problem with gambling and ten to 14 percent of adolescents are at-risk for developing a problem with gambling.
As part of Wisconsin Lottery's campaign involvement, holiday-related responsible gaming messages have appeared in December's retailer newsletter, Wisconsin Lottery social media platforms, and daily Player's Club emails.
