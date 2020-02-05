The Blue Hills Genealogical Society begins its 2020 season with an interesting program on using newspapers to learn more about your family history. The program is Monday, Feb. 10, 6:30 p.m. hospitality, 7 p.m. program at the Barron Senior Center, 12 N. 3rd St., Barron. Anyone interested in family history is invited to this free program.
Rosella Amundson, Lookup Chair of The Blue Hills Genealogical Society, will present this interesting program about using newspapers and the Library of Congress in doing family history research. Amundson has been an active genealogist for more than 30 years and has much experience in helping others with their family research.
She said, “As part of look-ups for members, other individuals and myself I have found newspapers to be an invaluable tool. The Library of Congress features newspapers from many cities in the United States, with more added from time to time. This is a free site. Newspapers.Com is another site with much information, but there is a fee for this site. However, Newspapers.com website is available to use free of charge at the Family History Center, 644 S. 6th St., Barron. The Family History Center is open to the public Tuesdays 1-5 p.m. and Wednesdays 6:30-8 p.m. The presentation will concentrate on how to access each site with ease, where to go to access sites at no cost, and what interesting “goodies” one can uncover. Amundson will also share personal anecdotes gleaned from the pages of these sites.”
The Blue Hills Genealogical Society collects, preserves, and shares family history information that pertains especially to Barron County. If you enjoy researching your ancestral pinnings, you are invited to join the Society and learn the ins and outs of genealogy. Membership forms are available online at www.bhgsbc.org; at the BHGS Resource Library, which is located at 410 E. LaSalle, Barron; or at monthly meetings. Monthly meetings are held the second Mondays of the month at the Barron Senior Center, 12 N. 3rd St., in Barron with hospitality at 6:30 and program at 7:00 p.m. They are free and open to the public.
A Resource Library holding the Society’s records is maintained at 410 E. La Salle Ave., Barron, and is free and open to the public to use for family history research on Mondays from 2-5 p.m. Donations of materials that deal with family history, especially Barron County, are gladly accepted. For those that cannot make it to the Resource Library, the Society’s lookup chair, Rosella Amundson, will lookup information that patrons request. For Society members, lookups on materials that are in the Resource Library are free. Fees are charged for lookups on materials that are not in the Resource Library and for non Society members. To request a lookup, contact Rosella Amundson at rjainwi@charter.net.
