Some businesses have enjoyed a bit of a boost in this pandemic economy.
One industry that has seen some benefit is the homebrewing and winemaking supply business. And Scott Law, who operates Wind River Brewing Company, based in the town of Arland has seen it before.
“I’ve been around long enough to find out that it can be counter-cyclical,” said Law.
He said beer drinkers can generally afford a $12 six pack in good economic times. But in leaner times, a beer enthusiast may have to find alternatives.
Throw in the fact that people are just plain staying home more, and you have a recipe for a rush on homebrewing supplies.
“March was busier than before Christmas,” said Law. “It has been pretty steady since then. Typically things tail off a bit in the summer.”
The American Homebrewers Association has stated there are more than a million homebrewers in the U.S., with 40 percent of them starting in just the past four years. The group says interest is growing during the pandemic.
But it doesn’t always take socially distanced lockdown to get people back into brewing.
“I’ve been around long enough that I’ve seen people give up brewing because they had kids and don’t have time anymore. But those kids go to college, and now they can brew again,” he said.
Law started homebrewing during breaks from college in the mid-1980s in his parents’ basement in Woodbury, Minn.
Law’s father was a winemaker for years, so he had fermentation equipment at his disposal.
“It was hard to find supplies in those days, that’s for sure,” Law said.
Later, Law worked in sales for James Page Brewery, one of the first microbreweries in the Twin Cities. The brewery opened in 1986 and went defunct in 2005, as a new generation of craft breweries boomed.
But in those early days, craft brewing was largely unknown.
“I would go into a bar and have to explain what craft beer was,” said Law.
Those with a thirst for something stronger than a domestic brew often had to resort to making their own.
“Homebrewers were calling us all the time to see if we had extra grain or other supplies,” said Law.
He convinced his boss to begin stocking homebrewing supplies in the James Page taproom.
“That part of the business just took off,” said Law. “So much so that the taproom became a secondary business.”
Law started up his own home-brew supply business in 1993. And he wasn’t the only one; Law said there were as many as 17 home-brew supply stores in the Twin Cities at one time.
Law had a warehouse/retail location in Eden Prairie, Minn. Over the years, mail and internet orders became an increasingly large part of the business. As for the name, Law said there isn’t much of a story, except that it was one that he and wife Tamara liked out of a long list of possibilities.
Law eventually grew tired of fighting city traffic, and paying high rent and taxes.
He and Tamara spent two years looking for property in northwest Wisconsin, and in 2001, purchased 40 acres in the Town of Arland. They built a cabin, then a warehouse and eventually a house.
The country location is remote, but Law still gets fairly regular walk-in traffic from around the region. And the UPS truck still shows up every day.
Wind River has in fact shipped to many places far more remote than Arland.
Law said he has shipped brewing supplies as far away as military vessels in the Mediterranean or off the coast of Antarctica.
When he gets an order from a country where a conservative government has made brewing illegal, Law finds a loophole in shipping ingredients in separate packages.
Law said he has shipped winemaking supplies to a U.S. embassy in the Middle East, where Americans made wine in the basement to serve to dignitaries.
While it’s hard to predict where the next order will go, it’s also a challenge to know what the new trend will be.
“This IPA trend lasted longer than I anticipated,” said Law, referring to India Pale Ale, a style that showcases the bitter but flavorful qualities hops add to a beer.
Law said some like hoppy beer so much, they’ll order extra hops on top of Wind River’s Jack Pine Savage IPA kit, which Law said is already plenty hoppy.
Law, however, is admittedly, “not an IPA guy.”
“With some beers, I might as well pop a couple hop pellets in my mouth and drink a Bud Light. There’s not any balance there,” he said.
But Law said he also sells many cream ale and milk stout kits.
Wind River’s kits have malt, hops, yeast, and whatever else a beer, wine or mead calls for, all in one package. Law features a kit of the month for the less particular, while those who want to design their own recipes can select from a large catalogue of ingredients.
Wind River also stocks brewing equipment, including starter setups for new home brewers.
Wherever trends head from here, Law can be confident he’ll gain new customers and have his regulars.
“Things had been tailing off a bit for the past four to five years,” said Law. “But I’ve got my merry band of brewers keeping my bills paid.”
For more information on Wind River Bewing, visit www.windriverbrew.com or call 1-800-266-4677.
