Barron High School’s 2020 Commencement exercises will include rules and features which (in all likelihood) no one will ever want to see repeated.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the graduation ceremony (which starts at 7 p.m. this Friday, July 24, at the BHS football field) will include social distancing, temperature-taking for all in attendance, a limit of half a dozen guests per graduate, and an absence of all except recorded music, according to information shared with Barron Area School Board members.
Chad Buss, high school principal, went over some of the ground rules with board members prior to their regular monthly meeting Monday, July 20, 2020.
“We’ll play (a recorded version of) ‘Pomp & Circumstance’ going into and out of (the ceremony), he said. “There will be distance tape on the field. Masks will be optional.”
Chairs will be available for board members who wish to attend – but they’ll be spaced at least six feet apart – even in the open setting of the football stadium.
There will be no band, and no choral music, he added.
If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the rules will get even more stringent, Buss said.
In case of inclement weather only one family at a time will be allowed to enter the school building to watch their graduate get a diploma, he added.
Jobs filled in food service, music
In other action at its July 20 meeting, the Barron Area School Board approved the hiring of a new food service director for the district, as well as a new choral music instructor for Riverview Middle School and Barron High School.
John Krull will be the new choral music instructor, having been chosen from a field of four finalists by a committee of school staff members.
A graduate of Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa, Krull will begin his teaching career at Barron, having worked as a student teacher in his most recent position.
While in college, he participated in three different choral music groups, as well as the college’s “Opera workshop.” Krull was also active in the Wartburg College student senate and the school’s local chapter of the American Choral Directors Association and the National Association for Music Education.
The board also hired Sara Black as the district’s new food service director. She comes to Barron from a similar position at Athens, Ga., where she managed a K-12 food service program.
Black’s educational credentials include a degree from the University of Georgia, Johnson and Waters University, and Utah State University.
With family ties in the Ladysmith and Superior areas, Black has vacationed in the area and wishes to move to northwestern Wisconsin, according to information furnished to the School Board.
The Barron School Board also:
• Accepted the resignations of Isaak Mohamed, assistant boys’ soccer coach and Tanner Whitman, instructional aide.
• Hired Marilyn Ward, high school counselor; Mary Glodowski-Warner, special education teacher, and David Frandsen, assistant boys’ soccer coach.
• Purchased a new,72-passenger school bus from Lake Hallie, Wis.-based Mid-State Truck Service, Inc., at a cost of $94,718.
• Paid June 2020 bills totaling $3,844,617.72.
• Adjourned to closed executive session to discuss four topics which meet the criteria for closed meetings under terms of the Wisconsin Open Meeting Law.
Three of the sessions were to consider “promotion, compensation or (job) performance evaluation” for an employee of the district.
The fourth topic was consideration of “financial, medical, social or personal history … or … disciplinary data” for “personnel problems or the investigation of charges … which, if discussed in public,” might have an adverse effect on that person’s reputation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.