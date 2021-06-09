Opening the 61st season at the Red Barn Theatre is the comedy
“Ripcord”. The show will run June 16 through June 26th nightly at
7:30 p.m. There is no performance Sunday, June 20. Reservations can be made by telephone only at 715-234- 8301 or 1-888-686-3770
Written by David Lindsay-Abaire and Directed by Brandon Brown,
“Ripcord” takes place in The Bristol Place Senior Living Facility where we meet Abby Binder, who has kept a room to herself for 4 years.
It is when she has a new roommate, Marilyn Dunne, that the competition begins. Abby is up to her tricks, but Marilyn can hold her own when she makes a bet: if Abby can break her endless patience, thus making Marilyn angry, she will move out. This is only the beginning of the antics of these two gals.
Taking on the role of Abby is Mary Hankins, while Beth Halverson will play Marilyn Dunne. Scotty, the resident aide, who tries to remain neutral, is played by Jackson Liedl. Mandy Tietz is in the role of The Woman In White, while Paul Baribeau plays multiple roles (Derek, Zombie Butler, Masked Man).
The Red Barn will host four performances this season—2020 and 2021 gift certificates will be honored when presented at the ticket booth. Season tickets will not be sold this year.
In an effort to comply with CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated patrons are asked to enjoy the show without a mask.
Non-vaccinated individuals are asked to please wear a mask while inside the theatre and gallery areas.
A reminder--please arrive by 7:15 p.m. to claim your reservation.
The Red Barn Theatre is located 2 miles northeast of Rice Lake at Highway 48.
