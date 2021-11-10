The Barron Spotlighters will present one of the funniest comedies ever written—“Noises Off”— Nov. 12, 13,19-20, and Nov. 14 & 21 at 2:30 p.m. at the Barron Area Community Center. It’s a show about a show, and everything goes wrong. Ever wonder what happens back stage? This show will answer that. Ever wanted to see a show completely fall apart? Then this is the show for you!
The play is directed by Steve Demars. The cast includes Beth Halverson, Rich Weber, Lee Namtvedt, Jen Fanfara, Molly Trieschman, Ben Heer, Amy Kirby, Jordan McClay and Steve Demars. Tickets are $14.
