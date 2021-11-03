If you’re looking for information about your ancestors, the Blue Hills Genealogical Society’s Nov. 8 meeting will give you some great tips and help. The meeting will be held Monday., Nov. 8, at 6:45 p.m. at the Barron Senior Center, 12 N. 3rd St., Barron.
BHGS Lookup Chair Rosella Amundson will discuss how to get the most out of researching at the BHGS Resource Library. The Resource Library is located at 410 E. LaSalle, Suite C, back door, and is free and open to the public by appointment. The resources preserved are listed on the Society’s website www.bhgsbc.org under the Resources tab. To make an appointment, contact Mrs. Amundson at pla@charter.net.
BHGS President Gloria Dobberfuhl will talk about free classes and information from the Family History Library in Salt Lake City. The Family History Library is the world’s largest family history library. From live webinars to recorded classes to top videos from the world’s largest family history convention you will be introduced to how to find information about your ancestors.
You can join the Blue Hills Genealogical Society online at www.bhgsbc.org or at their monthly meetings. Their November meeting will be their last until Febr 14, 2022. The Society Resource Library will also be closed during December and January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.