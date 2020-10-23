A Cumberland resident is accused of embezzling more than $52,000 from St. Croix Casino, Turtle Lake, while a Cameron postal worker has been charged with misappropriating $1,000 in Post Office funds, according to a pair of indictments announced this week by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin, Madison.
Federal grand juries in Madison returned indictments Wednesday, Sept. 21, against Cammie J. Gillett, 44, Cameron, and Leva Oustigoff, Jr., 58, Cumberland.
The indictment against Gillett alleges that while working for the Postal Service between March 2019 and July 2020, she converted more than $1,000 in postal money orders to her own use, and made false entries in sales records.
Oustigoff is charged with multiple counts of embezzlement in connection with events alleged to have taken place over a three-year period from December 2015 through January 2018.
Read the Oct. 28 edition of the News-Shield for further details.
