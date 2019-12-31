Barron County Retired Educators will hold its third meeting for the year on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. All retired teachers, administrators, and support staff are invited to meet at the First Lutheran Church on Highway 48 just east of Cumberland.
Registration will start at 9:30 am. Coffee and treats will be available. The program will start at 10 a.m. and will feature Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. He will present an update on current happenings in Barron County. A short business meeting will follow prior to lunch at noon. To register for lunch call either: Keith Kolpack at 715-418-0563; or Sandy Steiner at 715-234-4085. Please call to make your lunch reservation by noon on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
