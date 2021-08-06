One person is dead and another injured after fleeing from a police traffic stop shortly after midnight on Friday, August 6, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
At 12:14 a.m., a Barron County sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding on Hwy. O near Hwy. 8, just east of Barron.
The deputy approached the vehicle and ID’d the driver and believed the subject to be under the influence of alcohol. The deputy asked the driver to step out of the car, and the driver complied.
As they were walking to the back of the car to conduct field sobriety tests the driver stated that he needed something from the car. The deputy advised the driver that he could not return to the car. The driver continued to walk back to the driver’s door of the car. The deputy grabbed the driver and a short struggle ensued with the driver.
The driver pulled away from the deputy and reached in the door of the car. The deputy drew his weapon and got to cover and ordered the driver back out of the car. The driver and passenger both refused. The driver then started the car and took off.
A short chase ensued southbound on 18th Street for about seven miles before the deputy lost sight of the vehicle and terminated the pursuit.
A short time later, deputies in the area located this same vehicle in a field driveway that had struck a tree. The passenger in the car was deceased at the scene.
The driver of the car was transported to Barron Hospital with minor injuries and was arrested on Suspicion of Operating a Motor Vehicle while Intoxicated 6th Offense, Homicide Causing Death by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle and Fleeing an Officer.
The suspect is being held in the Barron County Jail awaiting formal charges by the Barron County District Attorney’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Dallas Fire Department, Chetek and Mayo Ambulance, Barron Police Department and State Patrol, which is reconstructing the accident.
The incident remains under investigation.
