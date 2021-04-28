The Quick Coupling Division of Parker Hannifin Corporation, the global leader in motion and control technologies, has partnered with WITC and Workforce Resource Inc. to host a GED Boot Camp at Parker’s Chetek plant to help expand career opportunities for local area residents.

“This tri-partnership exemplifies Parker’s commitment to improve the lives of people in the Chetek community, enabling them to attain a GED, which qualifies them for employment at the plant. Such programs to create a positive impact on team members and local communities are aligned with Parker’s purpose: Enabling Engineering Breakthroughs that Lead to a Better Tomorrow.”

According to Dave Armstrong, Executive Director of the Barron County Economic Development Corporation, the tri-partnership has been highly innovative and effective in meeting both the educational needs of area residents and employment needs of businesses and is a worthwhile model other employers should also consider. Workforce Resource, with a mission of “Empowering People Through Employment” is providing case management and supportive services to individuals enrolled in the GED Boot Camp to assist them in securing and retaining employment.