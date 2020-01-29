Visitors to Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary will be able to take a candlelight hike and learn about the life habits of the black bear in a pair of programs scheduled Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 10 and 11, 2020.
Mayo Clinic Health System will sponsor a “luminary hike” from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10.
The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required.
The monthly hikes feature a different theme each month, and familiarize visitors with various trails and habitats at Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary, which covers nearly a square mile of territory in southern Washburn County.
This month, hikers will be able to experience the Hunt Hill illuminated by candles. Complimentary snacks and drinks follow the hike. Bring your own mug to make the evening more eco-friendly.
Hikes will be between one to three miles. For information on trail conditions or other questions about the program, call (715) 635-6543.
The next Hike Club program will focus on animal tracking and is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020.
Learning about bears
Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Nancy Christel will be the guest speaker at the Hunt Hill monthly soup lunch at 12 noon Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Christel will be speaking about what it is like to be a black bear in Wisconsin.
Soup, crackers and dessert will be served. A free-will offering will be accepted for the meal. Visitors are asked to consider bringing their own bowls and utensils to make this event more eco-friendly.
The next Soup Lunch program is set Tuesday, March 10. The topic: attracting wildlife to your backyard.
For more information about Hunt Hill programs, call (715) 635-6543 or visit www.hunthill.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.