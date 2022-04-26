Chippewa Falls police made an arrest Tuesday, April 26, in the killing of Iliana "Lily" Peters, a 10-year-old girl who was found dead Monday morning after visiting her aunt's home in the city.
"Earlier this evening, we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case," Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said at an evening news conference. "The suspect was not a stranger. The suspect was known to the victim.”
Peters reported missing by her father around 9 p.m. Monday night. She was located deceased the next day in a wooded area along a walking trail near the Leinenkugels Brewery.
When asked if he expected to make any more arrests in the case, Kelm said, "I'm confident that there's no further danger to the community at this time."
Kelm did not give any additional information on the suspect, including age, gender or whether the person was a relative of the girl. He said the suspect was arrested in Chippewa Falls.
Earlier that day, police executed a search warrant at 422 N. Grove St., the home of Lily's aunt and the last place the girl was seen before she disappeared Sunday. Kelm said the search warrant was for "information tied to the killing."
The cause of Lily's death has not been released pending the conclusion of an autopsy. The case has been referred to the Chippewa County District Attorney's Office for charges.
People in Chippewa Falls dressed in purple Tuesday to honor Lily, and purple balloons and "Justice for Lily" banners were posted throughout the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.