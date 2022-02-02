The upcoming PBS Wisconsin Garden & Landscape Expo will feature a session led by an area resident. Sam Thayer of Bruce will present three seminars titled, Landscaping with Native Edible Ornamentals; Introduction to Foraging: 15 Common Wild Edibles; and Foraging for Yard and Garden Weeds.
Garden & Landscape Expo will be held at the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Feb. 11-13. Event hours are noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13. Visit wigardenexpo.com for full details, to purchase tickets and to explore the event schedule now.
Garden & Landscape expo will feature more than 150 free educational seminars and demonstrations on topics such as flowering houseplants, gardening for aging and disability, building community with plants important to Midwestern Indigenous culture, gardener-focused fitness, monarch butterfly restoration, edible perennials, food preservation, growing garlic in Wisconsin, foraging and much more.
Now in its 29th year, this community educational event and fundraiser hosted in partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Horticulture Division of Extension, supports PBS Wisconsin’s quality programming, educational initiatives and events that serve to enrich the Wisconsin community.
Advance discounted tickets are available now at wigardenexpo.com.
Garden & Landscape Expo will be a masked event. All attendees are required to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth.
Anyone who is feeling unwell or showing any symptoms of illness should not attend Garden & Landscape Expo. Anyone who has recently been diagnosed with COVID-19, has recently had direct contact with an individual diagnosed with or suspected to have COVID-19, or is displaying symptoms commonly associated with COVID-19 should not attend Garden & Landscape Expo.
Single-day tickets for Garden & Landscape Expo cost $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Children age 12 and under are admitted free. Two-day passes are available for $13 in advance and $15 at the door. Three-day passes are available for $16 in advance and $18 at the door.
Advance ticket vendor outlets are located conveniently around the state at various supporting businesses. A complete list is available at wigardenexpo.com. Visitors also can purchase advance tickets on the website through Feb. 7. There is an additional charge for parking at the Alliant Energy Center.
Event sponsors include International Crane Foundation, Willy Street Co-op and Wisconsin Greenhouse Company.
PBS Wisconsin is a service of the Educational Communications Board and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
