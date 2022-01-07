A 20-year-old Birchwood man is the alleged suspect in a high-speed chase Wednesday night, Jan. 5, 2021, that led law enforcement officers through parts of Cameron and Barron and ended when the suspect vehicle crashed about a block west of the Cobblestone Inn & Suites on the west side of Barron, according to county Sheriff's Department dispatch logs.
The driver of the fleeing vehicle, who escaped the crash scene on foot, was tentatively identified in the log entry as Dante J. Saal, of Birchwood. Dispatch logs also said that the suspect vehicle (which was not identified in the log entry) was confirmed as having been stolen from Burnett County.
Dispatch logs said that a Cameron officer started to chase the suspect vehicle shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect vehicle fled south on 20th Street (Creamery Road) and west on County Hwy. OO before showing up in Barron shortly after 9 p.m. It crashed near the corner of Division Avenue (U.S. Hwy. 8) and Wye Street. The driver fled on foot.
According to dispatch logs, the suspect vehicle was placed in the Sheriff's Department impound garage pending further investigation.
