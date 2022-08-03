The Blue Hills Genealogical Society will tour the Haugen Museum Monday, Aug, 8, at 3 p.m. For those that would like to car pool from Barron, meet at the parking lot in the back of 410 E. LaSalle, Barron at 2:15.
If you have an ancestor who lived in Barron County by 1870, you may apply for a BHGS Pioneer certificate. If you have an ancestor that lived in Barron County by 1922, you may apply for a BHGS Century certificate. Applications and directions can be found on the Society website www.bhgsbc.org.
If you would like to research the materials at the Blue Hills Genealogical Society research library, contact Rosella Amundson at 715-537-5670 for an appointment.
To join the Society go to www.bhgsbc.org for a membership application.
