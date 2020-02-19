Barron County Retired Educators will hold its fourth meeting of the year Thursday, March 19. All retired teachers, administrators, and support staff are invited to join the meeting at the Bethany Lutheran Church at 35 W. Messenger St. in Rice Lake. Registration will start at 9:30 a.m.
Coffee and treats will be available. The program will start at 10 a.m. and feature Mark Smith, Physical Therapist from Optimum Physical Therapy of Rice Lake. He will present a program on what physical therapists do and provide tips on what we can do to stay healthier longer.
A short business meeting will follow prior to lunch at noon. To register for lunch call either Kathy Osterloth at 715-234-4193 or Sandy Steiner at 715-234-4085. Please call to make your lunch reservation by noon on Saturday, March 14.
