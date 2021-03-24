COVID-19 is retreating at last, but the Ridgeland-Dallas Elementary School Parents Club is not taking any chances with its next fundraiser, a lasagna supper that will be served take-out style.
The dinners will be made with farm fresh and locally sourced ingredients, including a main course of meat, cheese or chicken alfredo lasagna, breadsticks and a dessert. Large pans (at $25 per order) will serve up to six people, and small pans ($10) will serve two.
Meals can be booked online until next Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
Pickups take place Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Brianne Link, Parents Club president, said Friday, March 19, that the fundraiser is, truly, a community-based effort.
“The cheese in the lasagna comes from AMPI and Gregory Thompson of Dun-Bar Farms,” she said. “The hamburger is courtesy of Grazin’ Acres Dairy (Hillsdale). Tesha and Jeremy Horvath are providing all the chicken, and I’ll be making all the alfredo sauce for our chicken alfredo lasagna.”
Link said that supplies will be stored at the school, members’ homes, and, eventually, at the Ridgeland Community Center when it comes time to assemble and make all the pans of lasagna.
“We have altered the recipe as we find what works best when making lasagna on such a large scale,” she said. “We added the chicken alfredo in the last few years.”
Last year, the Parents Club had to (regretfully) cancel the dinner with the onset of the coronavirus.
“We are glad we found a way to offer (the) take-and-bake (supper that customers can) enjoy in the comfort of their homes,” Link said.
While it isn’t one of the biggest fundraisers for the Parents Club, the lasagna supper generates money that finds its way into a number of school-related activities, Link added.
“Each teacher gets $100 per year to spend on their classroom as they see fit,” she said.
The money also helps pay student field trip costs, license fees for software used in classrooms, snacks for school celebrations, and, recently, a climbing wall in the school gym. The club also holds a Christmas shopping event that lets students shop for family members.
“We also put on a carnival at the end of the year for all the students with a picnic lunch, bounce house, prizes, and more,” Link added.
Like the 2020 lasagna supper, the last carnival was cancelled, too, “but we all have our thinking caps on as to how we can celebrate the kids having a great year in school,” she said.
Along with Link, other parents helping with the supper include Caitlin Davis, vice president/secretary, and Nicole Davis, treasurer, and members Megan Marion, Tesha Horvath, and Kay Ecklor.
