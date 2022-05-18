When Cameron police officer Anthony Brunner came upon a car crashed in a creek and on fire on a chilly night in March, he didn’t hesitate in approaching the vehicle. It’s a good thing too—within minutes the front of the car was engulfed in flames. Thankfully, Brunner carried the driver to safety before the fire and smoke became overwhelming.
“Duty such as pulling a subject from their own vehicle and risking their own health, safety and well-being is what makes a police officer, in particular officer Anthony Brunner, extraordinary. His bravery, unselfishness, willingness and courage to act when faced with danger saved a life,” said Cameron Police Chief Adam Steffen in a ceremony last week honoring officer Brunner.
Steffen said that on March 20 at 9:20 p.m. someone called the Cameron Police Department, reporting that their friend was intoxicated and suicidal. The caller said the woman had left Dollar General in Cameron and was likely driving on Hwy. 8 to Rusk County. The caller reported that they could hear the vehicle operating off road, then heard a crash and the phone went dead.
Brunner drove his squad car east on Hwy. 8 until he spotted a vehicle partially submerged in German Creek, east of Hwy. M. Brunner quickly exited his squad and approached the vehicle. He found a person in the driver’s seat as smoke was coming into the car from under the floorboards.
Brunner pulled the woman from the car and through German Creek to get her to safety on the shoulder of the road.
A Barron County sheriff’s deputy arrived to assist. Personnel from Cameron Fire Department, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Life Link III also responded to the scene.
Both the driver and Brunner were transported to Mayo Clinic in Barron. Brunner was treated for smoke inhalation and released early the next morning.
Brunner was awarded a plaque commending his actions at a ceremony Thursday, May 12, at Cameron Village Hall.
