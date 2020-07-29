Cameron High School student Frankie Pica has placed third in the nation in a competition sponsored by the Future Business Leaders of America, according to Cheryl Hopkins, high school business education teacher.
Pica, the daughter of Sarah and Tony Pica, was part of the FBLA’s National Leadership Experience competition, which was held online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pica qualified for the national event after completing regional competition at Unity High School (Balsam Lake) last February. Since the pandemic cancelled the FBLA state level competition, students were invited to test from home in June 2020 for the virtual National Experience, held at the end of the month.
As a freshman, Pica attended the FBLA National Leadership Conference in Baltimore, Md., and competed in Introduction to Business Communication. Other Cameron students who competed were Sophie Griffin, Henry Huth, and Henry Pike.
