Barron Girl Scouts, adult leaders and parent chaperones enjoyed a life-changing experience June 9 through 13, 2022, as they joined a 55-member group from Eau Claire, Chippewa and Barron counties on a visit to Savannah, Ga., birthplace of Girl Scout founder Juliet Gordon Low.
Local leaders Shanda Harrington and Jennifer Horstman said that much of the travel cost for the Barron group was paid by the Barron-based Robert A. Richie Trust.
“This was a living trust established for students in the Barron School District,” Harrington said during a mid-July interview.
Participating families were asked to provide a downpayment, but the rest of the expenses were covered “as long as (the Girl Scouts) did a community service project, worked on cookie sales, were active in patches and badges, etc.,” she added.
The girls’ cookie sales helped to pay for meals during the trip, the leaders added.
“Barron is fortunate,” Harrington said. “The Chippewa and Eau Claire Scouts had to raise all their own money to go on the trip.”
The highlight of the visit was a Friday, June 10, visit to Juliet Low’s birth home at 10 E. Oglethorpe Ave. in a historic neighborhood of Savannah, whose founding dates back before the Revolutionary War.
“It was a two-hour, guided tour where we were told about the history of Girl Scouts,” Horstman said.
The tour helped the Barron visitors better understand the personality and motivations of the Girl Scout movement’s founder.
“She was a very prim and proper person, but one of her favorite activities was to work as a blacksmith,” Harrington said. “And she loved archery – not the kinds of things you’d normally expect for a girl.”
The next day, June 11, the visitors got more of an insight into Low and the Girl Scout movement when they visited a carriage house that Low converted into the Girl Scout movement’s first headquarters and meeting place.
“There was a Scout who gave us an oral history of the movement (along with information about) uniforms, rules and regulations, how Girl Scouting grew, and how camping became one of Low’s passions,” Harrington said.
The visitors stayed in the Bluff Hotel, which was “close to the downtown area and to things we could walk to,” Horstman said.
A charter bus was available to transport visitors to places outside of walking distance.
According to information provided by Horstman, the trip destinations included:
• Thursday, June 9 – Ellis Square “ghost trolley,” an exploration of Savannah’s “haunted past,” and a visit to the city’s four-block-long, downtown, open-air market.
• Friday, June 10 – The Wormsloe Plantation, a pre-Revolutionary War settlement that offers historic tours, a museum, and a number of colonial and pre-colonial artifacts. Later, the group went to the historic Pirate House, located blocks away from the place where Georgia’s founder, John Oglethorpe, landed in the New World in 1733.
• Saturday, June 11 – A trolley ride to Forsythe Park, and a farmer’s market where the visitors could sample some of Georgia’s most famous produce, including peaches and pecans.
• Sunday, June 12 – Old Fort Jackson, a restored battlement and military installation. The girls were “marched in formation” into the facility and drilled in how to fire a cannon. “They were timed and the Barron kids were one of the fastest groups,” Horstman said.
The busiest day of the trip, June 12, also included visits to Tybee North Beach, the Tybee Island Marine Science Center, a short voyage on the Atlantic Ocean, where the girls learned about deep-sea fishing, and Captain Mike’s Dolphin Tour (where the visitors spotted dolphins near their boat).
• Monday, June 13 – Laurel Grove Cemetery, last resting place of Juliet Gordon Low.
“It is a tradition to place a stone on her grave with your troop number,” Harrington said.
Isabella Lyste, 18, the oldest of the Barron Scouts who went on the trip, said she enjoyed her experience.
“In 1912 Juliette Gordon Low sold her string of pearls because she saw an opportunity to teach young girls skills to make an impactful contribution in their communities, country and in the world,” Lyste said.
“Traveling to Low’s birthplace and touring the First Headquarters gave me a new perspective and deepened my appreciation for the Girl Scout Movement,” she added. “I can’t wait to share the power behind the Girl Scout Movement and help shape the next generation of influential girl leaders.”
Kennedy Harrington, 11, was the youngest Barron traveler.
“What I liked about the trip was going places with all of my new friends who are my Girl Scout sisters and spending time with them learning new things,” she said. “My favorite was Fort Jackson because I learned about the Fort and all the things they did in it and how useful it was in battles and all the places people could get in the Fort.”
