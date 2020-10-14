The Barron County-based Aging and Disability Resource Center (which serves residents of Barron, Rusk and Washburn counties) has received a $3,000 grant from the Green Bay Packers Foundation.
The ADRC grant was one of dozens announced Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, by the foundation.
Jennifer Jako, director of the ADRC, said the money will be put to use helping elderly residents stay safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is a grant designated specifically to help us modify our adult day respite program (known as Daybreak) during the pandemic,” Jako said Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Daybreak is an adult day respite program offering a social outing for adults with early stage memory loss and their caregivers.
“Our program has been suspended since March 19, 2020, and this has created a hardship for those in need of respite services in our county,” Jako added.
“Funded in part by a grant from the Green Bay Packers Foundation and with guidance from Barron County Public Health, we hope to be able to provide some modified services in the near future when appropriate. We are currently in the process of surveying local caregivers for need and interest, attending trainings on best practices, and examining what other local respite programs have done successfully.”
The Green Bay Packers Foundation distributed more than $1 million in annual grants to 237 civic and charitable groups throughout the state of Wisconsin in its annual distribution of grants.
Tom Cardella, chair of the Foundation, made the announcement, and checks recently were mailed to the organizations.
The recipient groups typically receive the grants at a luncheon in the Lambeau Field Atrium in December, but due to the pandemic, this year’s grants were issued earlier to assist those organizations impacted by the pandemic, the foundation added.
