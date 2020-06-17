A June 23, 2020, opening is projected for Caddy Shack Pizza, a Chetek-based family-owned business that will soon open in the former Uptown Pizza, which closed its operation at 613 E. La Salle Ave. in July 2019.
Owners Scott and Katie Bernard, who have operated a pizzeria in Chetek since February 2016, said Monday, June 15, that they’re in the process of interviewing for what they hope will be between 15 and 20 full- and part-time employees at their new location.
“We may add some booth seating,” Scott Bernard said.
The business will offer much the same menu it does in Chetek, including pizza, roast beef sandwiches, salads and appetizers.
The business will offer dine-in and carry-out service, the owners added.
The Bernard’s are Minnesota natives. Scott is from Chatfield, and Katie is from Le Center, both in the south central part of the state.
“We both have retail and grocery experience,” Scott said. “I was a bartender through college, too.
The couple originally came to Chetek to be in the grocery business. Scott managed the former Gordy’s Supermarket before deciding – in early 2016 – to go into the pizza business.
Cameron native (and Hillsdale resident) Teri Crites opened Uptown Pizza, in Barron, in August 2000 after purchasing the business from former owner Connie Field. Extensive remodeling took place in the ensuing 19 years.
Crites announced the business was closing in mid-July 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.