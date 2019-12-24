A New Year’s Eve fundraiser to support Barron County law enforcement programs will include auction items featuring a number of sports-related items, including a football signed by members of this year’s Green Bay Packers football team, and a baseball signed by two-time World Series winner Bert Blyleven.
The items have been collected by organizers of the “New Year’s Eve Gala,” an event sponsored by the Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County.
The gala will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Turtleback Golf Course, Rice Lake.
Other sports items included in the auctions are:
• Two “Club Level” tickets to a Milwaukee Brewers home game during the 2020 season.
• A hockey puck signed by Minnesota Wild left winger Jason Zucker.
The Law Enforcement Foundation of Barron County is an independent, non-profit, charitable organization dedicated to fostering public safety through community building, education, and outreach.
The foundation helps fund events like “Shop With a Cop” during the holiday season, K9 training programs for the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and municipal police departments in the county, and the annual “National Night Out,” which is held every August in several Barron County communities, including Barron and Cameron.
Tickets to the gala are $50 per person and sponsorships are available at three levels, $250, $500 and $1,000, which includes dinner tickets for up to eight people. For information and to buy tickets, visit www.lefbc.org.
The event includes a dinner that includes a choice of prime rib, chicken with a rosemary cream sauce, or pasta marinara, as well as a cash bar, live entertainment and auctions.
The organization is administered by a board of directors including Dave Armstrong, Jess Hodek, Bill Smith, Jim Garey, Ryan VanLanduyt, Brenda Kupferschmidt, Kim Cook, Sarah Glaze, Cody Kargus, Paul Baribeau, Jackie Molden, Sarah Widdes and Roger Steffen.
