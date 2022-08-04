A Chetek man was taken into custody Wednesday, Aug. 3, after a standoff with police, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 8:31 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence north of New Auburn for a subject with a knife causing a disturbance and destroying a trailer home on the property.
Deputies arrived and made contact with the subject, Justin Curtis, 41, of Chetek. He was in possession of the knife and refused to drop the knife while speaking with the deputies. Curtis was advised to drop the knife and that he was under arrest for a warrant and possibly other charges for damage to the trailer. Justin continued to refuse to drop the knife and a less lethal bean bag was used and struck Curtis in the leg. He continued to refuse to drop the knife and went back in the house.
A short time later, Justin exited the trailer without the knife and was taken into custody without further incident. He was transported to Barron Hospital for treatment. Following the medical release, Justin was transported to the Barron County Jail and is being held on the probation warrant and awaiting possible charges by the district attorney.
The Barron/Rusk Emergency Response team was dispatched but canceled prior to arrival at the scene.
