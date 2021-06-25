Rolling farm fields and wooded areas in the town of Stanfold will once again echo with chugging steam engines and rumbling tractors as members of the Hungry Hollow Steam and Gas Engine Club, Inc., host their annual show Saturday and Sunday, June 26 and 27, at the club grounds, corner of Wisconsin Hwy. 25 and 19th Avenue, five miles north of Barron.
The event includes antique tractors, a steam-driven sawmill that creates raw lumber from tree trunks, radio controlled model planes, demonstrations of threshing, blacksmithing and other old farming customs.
Case tractors and equipment will be the featured manufacturer this year.
Admission is $7 per person. “People movers” are available to get around the grounds, and parking is free.
Among the events:
• Western Wisconsin pedal pullers fun tractor pull, in the morning on June 23.
• Power tractor pull at 4 p.m. Saturday, including competition for antique, farm class, and the under-3,200-pound class. For information, or to enter, call (715) 234-2618.
• Garden tractor pull at noon Sunday.
• Pancake breakfast served at 7 a.m. on both mornings of the event.
• Live music throughout the weekend.
• A silent auction.
• The “parade of power,” a caravan of antique tractors through the grounds, at noon each day.
• Exhibits and demonstrations including working steam and gas engines, threshing, blacksmithing, corn shredding and shelling, a working sawmill and drag saw, and antique fire engines.
Refreshments and food will be served on the grounds. A flea market will be available for vendors and visitors alike.
For more information, see the advertisement elsewhere in this week’s News-Shield, call (715) 234-8423, or visit www.hungryhollowclub.com
