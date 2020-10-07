Due to COVID concerns the Blue Hills Genealogical Society will not meet October or November. The Society usually meets the second Mondays of the month at the Barron Senior Center, but the Senior Center is closed to group meetings. “We have been documenting cemetery gravestones this summer, but the weather is turning a bit too chilly to continue these projects until next summer,” reported president Gloria Dobberfuhl.
The Society Resource Library at 410 E. LaSalle in Barron is open by appointment only. To make an appointment, contact Rosella Amundson at 715-537-5760, rjainwi@charter.net.
To join the Society go to www.bhgsbc.org where you can also find information about applying for a pioneer or century certificate. The website also has information about records the Society has on file that may be of help to you in your family history research.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.