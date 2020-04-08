When Chris Kroeze appeared on Facebook to play and sing music last weekend, it wasn’t only to keep up the spirits of his fellow Barron area residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Town of Clinton resident Zach Schauf, who helps to manage Kroeze’s schedule of live performances, noted Monday, April 6, that the concerts helped raise funds to pay Kroeze’s backup band and other technicians who go on tour with him.
“Chris paid everyone on his team, (people who) rely solely on music for their living” Schauf said in an April 6 text message. “Every player in his band as well as their subs, engineer, agent – they are all professional musicians who tour professionally and rely on performing to make a living.”
One member of the Kroeze backup band is from Wisconsin, while others live in Nashville and the Twin Cities, Schauf added.
As the economy shrinks in reaction to the global coronavirus outbreak, the cost is adding up in the music business too.
Kroeze was one of the headline acts scheduled to play at this year’s Rice Lake Aquafest, which was cancelled Monday by its board of directors.
In an announcement on social media, the Aquafest board of directors noted that the decision, while difficult, was made with “an abundance of caution and with guidance of local and national authorities.”
“We have fought through years with poor weather but never dreamed this would be our battle this year,” the announcement added.
Anyone who bought tickets to the 2020 festival will receive a refund, the announcement added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.