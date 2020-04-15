With COVID-19 keeping people indoors –or “properly spaced” while they’re outside – people are getting more creative with family celebrations.
Like birthday parties, for instance.
On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, area resident Lyndsey Kurtz and her daughter, Abbygale Elliott, were visited by a caravan of fire engines to help celebrate Abbygale’s birthday. The lead vehicle was driven by Fire Chief Mike Romsos, a longtime family friend.
“Mike’s wife use to baby-sit me when I was a little girl,” Kurtz said in an email. “I am friends with their daughter, Brianna, and my kids call her Auntie Nana.”
Because the pandemic quarantine meant Abby couldn’t have a party at her home, the whole celebration moved outside, instead – with the necessary social distancing, of course.
Kurtz said the outdoor celebration was a way to help combat the isolation that has come with the quarantine.
“She really misses her friends and sports!” Kurtz said. “Because of COVID-19, she missed playing with her girls Hayward Co-op hockey team at their 12U State Tournament. She is still hoping there will be a spring season of soccer and softball.”
Like other kids at Riverview Middle School, Abby is working with her teachers, who “have been great checking in and giving direction of what she should be doing,” Kurtz added.
In the meantime, “we are not visiting in person with friends.” Instead, Abby “has been calling, texting and using messenger to stay in contact with friends and family. Her church youth group uses Zoom to video chat each week.”
Abby and her three brothers (one older, two younger) “have been playing outside, riding bikes, jumping on the trampoline, doing arts and crafts, in house obstacles courses, reading and researching online activities and science experiments,” Kurtz added. “Pinterest and YouTube have given them lots of ideas to keep busy!
