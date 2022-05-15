Three people have died following a 2-vehicle crash, Saturday, in Rusk County, and law enforcement are seeking individuals who may have witnessed or have information about the incident.
Rusk County Dispatch received a call at 3:23 p.m., May 14, of a 2-vehicle crash on Wis. 27 south of Broken Arrow Road in the town of Willard.
Responders found two vehicles in the roadway and ditch that had collided.
Deputies and others responding found two subjects deceased.
A third was transported to the Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith, where the subject was flown to another facility where he later died.
No names are being released at this time pending further investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Rusk County Medical Examiners Office.
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is asking the public if they have any information about the crash or witnessed the crash to contact the Rusk County Sheriff's Office at 715-532-2200.
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Rusk County EMS, Sheldon Fire District and Cornell Fire Department responded.
