Residents of Prairie Farm will be living side-by-side with one of the largest public works projects in the history of the village, as work proceeds on a $230,000 storm sewer project, which began in late May.
“I have been on the Village Board for 19 years and I grew up here,” trustee Jay Miller said Monday, June 8, 2020.
“I know the sanitary sewer went in during the early 1960s, but no one seems to remember when the (storm sewer) system went in. A lot of it is deteriorated, including the catch basins. It has obviously outlived its (usefulness).”
Miller, 56, said the Village Board has been planning the project for about two years.
“This seems like a fortunate time to do the work,” he said. “The county plans to blacktop (County Hwy.) F through the village this year, so now is the time.”
Miller said the village worked with the Rice Lake office of MSA Professional Services to obtain funding and coordinate a bidding process for the project.
In April 2020, MSA announced that Antczak Construction, of rural Rice Lake, had been awarded the contract for a $231,000 storm sewer replacement project. MSA engineer Teresa Anderson said there were seven bidders for the project.
The village will pay for the project with a federal Community Development Block Grant. The grants are awarded competitively to communities that qualify for federal funds based on income levels and the need to improve housing, public facilities and infrastructure.
The CDBG program has been in operation and administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) since 1974.
