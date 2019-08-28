Barron residents will be able to see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile when it pays a visit to the city on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
According to spokesman Cameron Callanan, the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels, will park at KJ’s Fresh Market, 622 E. LaSalle Ave., Barron, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
“We invite you to come take a picture, grab a Wiener Whistle and tour our one-of-a-kind vehicle!” Callanan said.
The Barron visit is one of four Wisconsin stops for the Wienermobile. After coming to Barron, it will be at three other KJ’s Fresh Market locations, including Chetek on Friday, Sept. 6, Cornell, on Saturday, Sept. 7, and Grantsburg on Sunday, Sept. 8
