The annual Spring Clean-up, for Barron city residents only, will be held Saturday, April 30. Items should be at the curb by 7 a.m. Curbside items must weigh less than 70 pounds and be less than three feet long. White goods may be delivered to Barron City Hall, 1456 East La Salle Ave., on Saturday only, April 30, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. where a walk-in type dumpster will be available. The fee is $15 per appliance or electronic item. Please provide proof of residency, as residency will be checked at the time of drop-off.
Televisions, computer CPUs, printers and monitors may also be delivered to City Hall at a $15 per unit fee.
Examples of unacceptable materials include sinks, toilets, rocks, dirt, bricks, concrete, hazardous waste, unbundled lumber or brush, loose yard waste, building materials such as drywall, and L.P. tanks. Please bag all trash—do not leave loose.
For a complete list of acceptable white goods, see the ad on page 3A of this week’s News-Shield.
Republic Service has donated their trucks and labor to help with the project. The city will pay tipping fees.
Persons with questions may call City Hall at 715-537-5631 or Republic Service at 715-234-7744.
