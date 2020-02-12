Robert Snodgrass from Oostburg, Wis., will share as an actor, the parts we all play in life. He will speak at both the Chetek Area After Five and the Rice Lake Women’s Connection Stonecroft outreaches on Feb. 17 & 18. This is guest month, and both men and women are welcome!
Roger Willis of Barron, a hunter and trapper, will share experiences as well with some of his collection of hides and skins as a special feature at both meetings.
Chetek Area After Five meets Monday, Feb. 17, at 6:30 p.m. at Norske Nook in Rice Lake. The registration cost is $8. Reservations for this meeting can be made by calling Gladys Huset at 715-837-1445 by Friday, Feb. 14.
The Rice Lake Women’s Connection meets at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Lehman’s in Rice Lake. The cost of the Tuesday RLWC brunch is $9.50. A diet plate can be requested for the same price. Doors open by 8:15 a.m. Reservations or cancellations can be made by calling Janelle Peterson at 715-458-3566 by Friday, Feb. 14.
Further information about either meeting can be obtained by calling Barb Millerman at 1-715-743-2390. Both groups are affiliated with Stonecroft headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.
