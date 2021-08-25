The Barron/Chetek Youth Hockey Association will host a fundraiser coined “Summer Ice” this Saturday, Aug. 28, at the association’s facility located at 525 E. Birch Ave in Barron (adjacent from the county justice center).
A craft fair, car show, dartball tournament and music will all be part of the day. The youth association will serve beverages, including beer, starting at 11 a.m. Food trucks will also be on hand. The association will hold raffles throughout the day.
The craft fair will be put on by Swan Beach Vendor Events from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The dartball tournament will also start at 11 a.m. – contact Mark Bell to register a team at 715-205-7903.
The car show will be held from 1-4 p.m., with Tony Walker of TJ’s Trophy behind the mic and providing tunes. Several car show awards will be handed out.
Music will continue from 4-8 p.m., including a live performance of country, rock and blues by the band “Old School.”
