One of the most significant business and community leaders in recent Barron history has died.
Former Barron banker Nyles Ellefson passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the age of 91, area sources reported.
In the summer of 2019, Ellefson and former resident Howard Whitmore were enshrined in the Golden Bears Reaching Dreams Hall of Fame.
According to information published in July 2019, Ellefson served as president of what was then known as the Bank of Barron from 1969 through 1985, coming to that position after he was vice president of Jerome Foods for the previous decade.
He served from 1970 through 1986 in the city Utility Commission, served on the Barron City Council, was a member of the County Board of Supervisors from 1982 through 1990, and was also on the Barron Economic Development board.
A member of the Kiwanis Club for many years, Ellefson served as president and, also, as lieutenant governor for a district that included Kiwanis clubs in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.
Ellefson was graduated from the University of Minnesota (Class of 1953) and became a certified public accountant in 1958. He and his wife, Ruth, were active in the congregation of First Lutheran Church, Barron, for many years.
Details regarding funeral arrangements were not immediately available at deadline Tuesday evening, Jan. 28. Follow the News-Shield website and read the Feb. 5, 2020, edition of the newspaper for further information.
