The George Sollman farm, rural Clayton, will be transformed into a glimpse of Barron County’s agricultural past this weekend, as the 30th annual Moon Lake Threshing Bee and Minneapolis-Moline summer convention take place Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17 and 18, 2019.
The location is five miles south of Turtle Lake on County Hwy. K. The farm address is 862 2 3/8 St., Clayton.
The grounds will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
Visitors can see displays of antique tractors, farm implements and vehicles, listen to old time music, see a visit with Civil War reenactors, watch demonstrations such as a rug loom, corn shelling, shingle and snow fence making, browse through a flea market, and enjoy a grilled chicken dinner on Aug. 17, starting at 11 a.m.
Food and beverages will also be available on the grounds throughout the weekend.
Admission is $5 per person ages 13-up. Those under 12 will be admitted free. Free parking is available, and a free shuttle service will bring passengers from Turtle Lake on the hour both days.
There will be two stops in Turtle Lake, at the St. Croix Casino annex parking lot, and behind Austad’s Super Valu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.