75th District State Republican Representative Romaine Quinn, in a surprise announcement at what was billed as a campaign fundraiser Saturday evening at Turtleback in Rice Lake, said he would not be seeking re-election to office. Quinn thanked everyone for their past support, adding that he wanted to delay making the announcement until his supporters were informed of his decision.
He said the decision not to run was a difficult one. “Racquel and I think that my being at home would be the best decision we could make for raising a family.” He said none of the checks that were sent for the fundraiser would be cashed.
Quinn was first elected to state office by defeating Democrat incumbent Steve Smith in the fall 2014 election.
Quinn is a former member of the Rice Lake City Council and was later elected as Rice Lake’s youngest mayor.
See this coming week’s edition of the Barron News-Shield for further details.
