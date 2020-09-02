The Barron County Highway Department has closed the bridge on County Hwy. M, just south of U.S. Hwy. 8, about three and one-half miles east of Cameron.
In an announcement released Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, the Highway Department said this bridge, over German Creek, is located approximately 200 feet south of Hwy. 8.
According to Barron County dispatch logs, a motorist called 911 Saturday, Aug. 29, to report a large pot hole in the southbound lane approaching the bridge. The caller said he could see “clear through” the bridge.
The Highway Department was contacted and closed the bridge for repair.
“It is anticipated that the bridge will be reopened to traffic later this week,” the Highway Department announcement said.
Motorists will be detoured from the location of the repair to Cameron (to the west) on Hwy. 8, then south on County Hwy. SS to Chetek, and then to County Hwy. D.
