The median price of a home sold in Barron County in July 2019 was $145,000, about a 1 percent drop from the previous year at the same time, the Wisconsin Realtors Association reported last week.
There were 93 homes sold in the county during July, 3.1 percent fewer than the 96 homes sold the previous year, the association added.
The average time on the market was much shorter this year, however, 114 days compared to 161 last year.
Surrounding counties their median price ranges include: Burnett, $186,500, Polk, $185,000, Rusk, $145,000, Sawyer, $156,000, Washburn $180,000, Chippewa, $187,000 and Dunn, $176,200.
Statewide, the median price of a home sold in July was $205,000, about 7 percent higher than the $192,000 price of a year ago.
“The annual growth in sales is due in large part to the continued strength of the economy, combined with historically low mortgage rates,” said Jean Stefaniak, Wisconsin Realtors Association president.
The state unemployment rate has been consistently low since January 2018, ranging between 2.8 percent and 3.1 percent. The rate stood at 3.0 percent in July. In addition, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage continued to fall, slipping to 3.77 percent in July and down from 4.53 percent a year earlier.
